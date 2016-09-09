Corby boss Tommy receives board’s backing as he bids to turn it around

Tommy Wright is ready to give it “his all” in a bid to turn Corby Town’s early-season struggles around.

The Steelmen were left devastated as their wait for a first win of the campaign continued when they were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup last weekend.

An early penalty gave Rugby Town the lead at Butlin Road and, despite almost constant pressure from Corby after that, they were unable to breach Rugby’s defences.

The early cup exit added another question mark above the manager’s head.

Wright revealed he had a meeting with the club’s board earlier this week in which he was told he would be remaining in his job, which also involves him leading the club’s academy.

And now he is focused on trying to change his team’s fortunes, which has seen them score just one goal in six outings so far.

They return to Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division action this weekend with a trip to fellow early strugglers Skelmersdale United.

And the defiant Steelmen boss said: “I had a meeting with the board on Monday night and I expected to get a telling off.

“But it was a good meeting and I was told what I already knew – we need to start winning matches.

“That’s not something that anyone can guarantee but the board just said to me that they aren’t going to sack me and they haven’t given me a timescale.

“I think they want to see me with a smile back on my face and they just want me to keep giving it my all, which I will do.

“I have a massive project going on with the academy here as well and I think we have seen the benefits of that because the boys were on fire in the preliminary round of the FA Youth Cup (they beat Brackley Town 7-2).

“We have a lot of work to do with the first team but the signs are there.

“I think we showed enough during the abandoned match with Coalville Town and then, at Rugby last weekend, we did everything we could to get a result.

“It’s still hard looking back on it now. We just could not break them down and it was one of those days when Rugby were heroic and, perhaps, a bit lucky as well.

“It was so disappointing because the club wanted an FA Cup run for the financial rewards but a good run also creates a huge buzz for the fans.

“It’s gone now but the lads will be working hard to turn it around.

“We are back in the league this weekend and we are focused on what we have to do.

“We have to score some goals and win some games and if we can keep that level of performance we showed last weekend then I am sure we will turn things around.”

The Steelmen will have Connor Kennedy available again for this weekend’s Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division trip to Skelmersdale United after he completed a three-match ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Halesowen Town.