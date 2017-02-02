Corby boss Mills wants as many teams in the dogfight as possible

Gary Mills has conceded the more teams involved in the relegation scrap in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division, the better it will be for Corby Town.

The Steelmen have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding the drop this season after a fine month in January, which saw them suffer just one defeat while picking up four wins – the latest of which was last weekend’s 3-2 success over Hednesford Town.

Corby are now four points adrift of safety but could make that just one if they can win their huge clash at Frickley Athletic, the team immediately above the relegation zone, on Saturday.

Boss Mills is hoping even more teams could yet be dragged into the dogfight but he knows the only way that will happen is if his side keeps picking up points.

“We want to bring as many teams as we can into it,” the Steelmen boss said.

“The only way we can do that is by winning matches and if we can’t win, then we have to make sure we don’t lose.

“We are going out there to try to win every match but the most important thing is to put points on the board every week.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves first and foremost but the more teams who are dragged into it, the better from our point of view.”

The Steelmen will once again be keeping a close eye on the fitness of Stefan Moore this week.

The frontman was passed fit after a hamstring injury for last weekend’s clash and scored twice to help set up another much-needed victory.

Moore was eventually withdrawn during the second half and now Mills is hoping he will be fit again for Saturday’s big clash.

“We monitored his situation throughout last week and I was speaking to him on a daily basis,” Mills added.

“After talking with the physio we decided to play him but we are having to be careful.

“He was probably playing at 60 per cent but when he is on the pitch, he provides a big threat and you know he will always test the opposing goalkeeper.

“He and Phil Trainer put a real shift in and they were a threat for most of the game.”

“But it’s not just about them, it’s about the whole squad and the unity we have here because everyone is playing a part.”

There were a couple of departures from Steel Park this week with Liam Marshall leaving the club while midfielder Danny Draper joined Stamford on a month’s loan.