Corby boss Mills may make a move for new signings

Gary Mills has admitted he would like to try to bring in “one or two” new signings at Corby Town.

The Steelmen are preparing to take on Hednesford Town at Steel Park on Saturday as they continue their bid to haul themselves out of trouble at the wrong end of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

But injuries are beginning to bite back at Mills’ squad with the likes of Stefan Moore (hamstring), Steve Kinniburgh (calf), Ryan Bell (dead leg) and Jamie Tank (back) all struggling ahead of the weekend.

And it has left the Steelmen boss eyeing up a dip into the transfer market.

“We are looking to bring in maybe one or two,” Mills said.

“I have spoken to the chairman (Stevie Noble) and he agrees that a couple of areas could do with strengthening.

“So we will continue to work on that and see what happens.

“We have targets in mind but whether we can get them over the line is a different matter.”

Corby will be boosted by the return of Phil Trainer on Saturday after he completed a three-match ban last weekend.