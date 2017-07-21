Corby boss Bell ready to 'put it together'

Corby Town boss David Bell believes it’s time for him to “put the team together”.

The Steelmen claimed a 4-1 success at Wellingborough Town in their latest friendly outing on Tuesday night thanks to two goals from 16-year-old Jordan O’Brien and one each from Sam Mulready and Paul Malone, who is training with the club again.

They are now preparing to take on town rivals Stewarts & Lloyds for the Bob Cummings Cup at Steel Park tonight (Friday) night.

And, with four friendlies already under their belt and four to go before the big kick-off in the Evo-Stik League South, manager Bell is keen to start focusing on some finer points.

“You have to be fair to the trialists that we have had with us and give them opportunities,” the Steelmen boss said.

“But now we are getting towards the end of July, we need to put the team together.

“From tonight, we will be looking to get our strongest team out there so that we can start looking at the shape.

“We went to a 3-5-2 during Tuesday’s game and that’s a system I like but it’s a system where everyone must know their roles and responsibilities.

“So we will have another look at that tomorrow and see how we get on with it.

“We had four trialists in the starting 11 on Tuesday and we also had Jordan, who is only 16, in there as well and he scored two more goals and showed great maturity so I am really pleased with him.

“It was nice to score four goals but I was disappointed with the one we conceded.

“It might be being a bit over-critical but I keep going on about clean sheets to the lads because they will be crucial for us when we start in the league.”

The Steelmen, meanwhile, are holding a summer football camp for youngsters at Steel Park during the holidays.

The camp is being held between August 14 and 18 between 9am and 3pm each day and is for boys and girls aged between five and 12 years old.

The event will be led by experienced FA and UEFA qualified coaches and the children will just need to bring a water bottle and lunch with them for each day.

The price is £75 for the full week or £15 per day and anyone who would like to book a place should contact Steve Kinniburgh on 07871 429735 or by email to s_kinni@hotmail.co.uk