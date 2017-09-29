Corby boss Bell knows the pressure is on

David Bell knows he is under pressure to turn Corby Town’s season around.

The Steelmen’s miserable start to the Evo-Stik League South campaign has continued over the past week.

They were 3-0 up at Loughborough Dynamo last weekend but conceded four goals in the space of just 14 minutes to slip to a 4-3 defeat.

Then, on Tuesday night, they had goalkeeper Paul Bastock sent-off after just three minutes in the game at Chasetown while Jason Lee also saw red later on.

And, despite a battling effort, they were beaten for the sixth time in the league as they went down 2-1.

It has left Bell’s team struggling in 19th place in the table while attendances had started to dip at Steel Park following two successive relegations.

Bell’s position now appears to be under the microscope with fans understandably upset at Corby’s swift fall from grace.

They are now preparing to take on Stocksbridge Park Steels at home tomorrow (Saturday) and Bell is well aware of what is going on around him.

“I have got to be under pressure, I would be naive if I didn’t think I was,” he said.

“There will always be negative comments and I understand that, I’ve been in the game long enough to know how it works.

“But anyone who has been to the majority of our game can’t turn round to me and say we haven’t got a team of players who aren’t fighting for each other or the cause.

“We are in a situation where, across 10 games, we have had six penalties given against us and three red cards, it’s unheard of.

“It has to turn for us and I believe in the group of players we have got. I want to work with the group we have here.

“If we keep 11 players on the pitch and we stop gifting teams goals, I know we have the quality in our squad to give any side in this division a tough day.

“I am a young manager and I have made mistakes but I am always learning from them. That has to be the same for the players as well.

“Everyone makes mistakes, in every walk of life. But no-one can afford to keep making the same ones over and over again and that’s what we have to stamp out.

“We are giving ourselves a mountain to climb in matches and that needs to stop.

“We will keep working hard and if we do that then I am sure things will turn for us.”

The Steelmen will be without the suspended Connor Kennedy for this weekend’s clash while the bans of Bastock and Lee, who both saw red in midweek, will begin when Corby head to Kidsgrove Athletic next Wednesday night.