Cobblers striker Lobjoit set to make his debut for Steelmen

Leon Lobjoit is set to make his debut for Corby Town tonight (Tuesday) after the Northampton Town striker joined on a month-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old follows youngster Lewis Irwin in making a temporary move to Steel Park after the Cobblers’ academy player made his debut for the club in Saturday’s 4-3 defeat at Loughborough Dynamo.

Corby squandered a 3-0 lead in that game at the weekend before conceding four goals in just 20 minutes as they were condemned to a fifth Evo-Stik League South defeat of the season.

Bell is hoping his team can bounce back from that bitter disappointment when they head to Chasetown this evening.

Lobjoit joined the Cobblers in March this year after scoring an astonishing 62 goals in just 36 games for Buckingham Town in the United Counties League Division One.

And Bell is now hoping he can add some extra firepower to a Steelmen side that is scratching around for some consistent form.

“I am delighted we have got Leon on board for a month,” Bell said.

“While scoring goals hasn’t really been a problem for us, we have been creating plenty of chances and I am sure he will relish getting on the end of a few of those.

“I am pleased we have been able to do it. There were a couple of National League North clubs and one from the Southern League who were also interested.

“I know Leon from when I was at Coventry City and I also know his agent so between the three of us and the help of Northampton, we have been able to do something.”

While Lobjoit will add extra punch to Corby’s attack, it’s the other end of the pitch that is causing a concern for Bell.

The Steelmen are yet to keep a clean sheet so far this season and the manager was fuming with Saturday’s capitulation at Loughborough.

And he has urged his players to keep their concentration when it comes to defending.

“It’s got to be an issue with concentration and that’s something we have to improve on,” Bell added.

“We were so comfortable on Saturday and maybe we were a little bit too comfortable. It wasn’t as if we were facing wave-after-wave of attacks.

“It’s important we don’t take any risks at the back, we have to make sure we defend properly.

“We haven’t had any clean sheets yet and it would be good to start tonight.

“I have analysed Saturday’s game and it was very, very disappointing because we were in total control of the game but gave them a way back.

“We have to make sure nothing like that happens again.”

Veteran goalkeeper Paul Bastock is also set to be back with the Corby squad tonight after playing for Wisbech Town in their FA Vase success at Bourne Town.

The 47-year-old joined the Fenmen on a dual registration for the weekend after recovering from a calf injury but he is set to be back with the Steelmen this evening.