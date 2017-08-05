Boss Bell pleased as Steelmen start their final preparations

David Bell insists he is “really pleased” as the final preparations for the start of Corby Town’s campaign get under way.

The Steelmen wrapped up their pre-season programme with a 1-1 draw against AFC Rushden & Diamonds at Steel Park last night (Friday) with a Sam Brown own-goal earning them a share of the spoils after Blaize Punter had headed the hosts into a first-half lead.

Corby once again included Phil Trainer and Steven Leslie in their line-up with both players, who were with the club last season, now expected to sign up for the Evo-Stik League South campaign, which gets under way with a home clash against Romulus a week today.

And Bell, who is preparing for his first season in charge of Corby, was delighted with what he saw from his team in their final friendly and is now looking forward to two training sessions before the season starts.

He said: “Ultimately, pre-season is about getting minutes in the bank and looking at trialists so the team chops and changes. It’s been a bit indifferent but overall, going into the final week, I am really pleased.

“We will train on Tuesday and Thursday next week and get some work into the boys.

“Hopefully we can start the campaign on a high, we will be looking for three points.

“I thought we we were very good (last night).

“For the first 35 minutes I thought we started very well with a good tempo and we probably should have found ourselves 2-0 or 3-0 up.

“Goals change games and when you are on top in games you have to score and we found ourselves 1-0 down against the run of play.

“But they are a good side and they will be up there this year and they started getting on top.

“In the second half, I thought we were comfortable and we had two or three chances to win the game but in terms of work-rate, performance, attitude and application I thought it was spot on.”