Boss Bell hopes to keep ‘nucleus’ of Corby’s squad

David Bell wants to try to keep the “nucleus” of the squad that finished the season with Corby Town together.

Bell was confirmed as the Steelmen’s new manager on Wednesday night with Rob Gould joining as his assistant while Steve Kinniburgh has been named director of football at Steel Park.

Corby are preparing for life at Step Four after being relegated for the second successive season having dropped from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division on the final day of the campaign.

The hierarchy at Steel Park wasted little time in appointing a new management team and Bell is already turning his attention to putting his squad together for pre-season.

And, despite the relegation, he is keen to keep members of the team who so nearly pulled off the great escape.

However, he believes he will find out who “wants to be at Corby Town” as he is set to have a reduced budget to play with following the club’s demotion.

Bell said: “It’s something Rob and I have spoken about in depth. I would love to keep the nucleus of the squad together.

“If I am being honest, I think it will come down to finances because we have dropped down a level and the budget will drop accordingly.

“Can we pay players what they were earning last season? No we can’t.

“So it will come down to who wants to be at Corby Town and who wants to move on and search for money elsewhere.

“If I can keep hold of the nucleus of the squad then I would love to do that.”

Bell played a key role on the pitch during the Steelmen’s revival in the second half of last season.

And while he admitted he will take part in pre-season training, he is hoping he will be able to focus more on the management side of the job, rather than playing.

“I have thought about it a little bit,” he added.

“I am going to train in pre-season and keep myself fit and keep ticking over.

“In an ideal world, I would say my playing days are over and I can concentrate on being a manager and being on the sidelines.

“But I will keep myself fit and if I feel I can make a difference on the pitch then I will do what I can. Hopefully I don’t have to play but we will see what happens.”