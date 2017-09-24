Boss Bell furious after Steelmen's capitulation

David Bell was almost at a loss to explain what went wrong as Corby Town’s Evo-Stik League South season hit a fresh low at Loughborough Dynamo yesterday (Saturday).

The Steelmen were seemingly heading for a second win in a row after two goals from Paul Malone and one from Jason Lee put them 3-0 up inside the first 40 minutes.

But a capitulation followed as Dynamo pulled a goal back just before the break and then hit three in 15 minutes immediately after the restart to condemn the Steelmen to a fifth league defeat of the season.

The 4-3 loss left boss Bell furious and he said: “We went 3-0 up and even before we scored the first one we had missed four good chances.

“But we found ourselves 3-0 up after 37 minutes and we still looked like being the only team who would go on and score after that.

“We were looking at a perfect away performance but we have given them a goal just before half-time and that’s made my team talk a lot different to what it should have been.

“The next goal after that was crucial and we have conceded 30 seconds before half-time and 30 seconds after it and then we have completely capitulated.

“I don’t know what to say really. We certainly have to be a lot more ruthless when it comes to defending our leads. If you are 3-0 up after 37 minutes you must win the game, even if you don’t score again, you have to win the game.

“As a manager, you can send your team out with every instruction they need when it comes to set-pieces and game plans. We’d watched Loughborough so we knew their strengths and weaknesses.

“We go 3-0 up and, as a manager, I should be able to pack up at that point, get in my car and go home and pick up the paper the next day and read about our win.

“But once again, individual errors have cost us. Players make mistakes at the highest level so we know it will happen to us. But what I can’t accept is the same players making the same mistakes over and over again.

“In my whole career in football, I had never been 3-0 up in a game and lost and it’s the worst possible feeling.”

The Steelmen, who travel to Chasetown on Tuesday night, included young Northampton Town striker Lewis Irwin in their line-up yesterday after he joined on a youth loan deal.