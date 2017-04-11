Big night in store as Diamonds take on Stocksbridge

Andy Peaks is looking forward to a big night as AFC Rushden & Diamonds bid to keep their play-off hopes on course at the Dog & Duck this evening (Tuesday).

The top eight of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South are all in action against each other in what could prove to be a pivotal night in the battle for the top-five places.

Diamonds, who moved back into the play-off places after a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 success at Leek Town on Saturday, entertain in-form Stocksbridge Park Steels who have moved into contention in recent weeks.

Stocksbridge come into the game sitting two places and one point below Diamonds, who also have a huge game against sixth-placed Newcastle Town coming up on Saturday.

The race for the play-off places looks set to go to the wire and that has come as no surprise to boss Peaks.

“I think it epitomises this league this year that things are as close as they are at the moment,” he said.

“It’s a big night and with everyone playing each other it means not everyone can win but we will just concentrate on our own game and try to get a positive result.

“It won’t be easy, we are going up against the form side in the league and they really have the momentum.

“We are going to have to defend well because they are particularly good going forward but we will get chances as well and it will be important to take them.

“It was a big result for us at the weekend, we needed that and now we are back at home where we have picked up of late.

“We have four games left to try to stay in the play-off places and I believe we are more than capable of doing that.”

Peaks confirmed there were a “couple of injuries” he will be checking up on ahead of the clash but he expects to have Kyal McNulty available for selection again.