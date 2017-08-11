Bell wants Steelmen to be competitive at the right end

David Bell is hoping a new season will bring a much-needed change in fortunes for Corby Town.

The Steelmen take on Romulus in their opening game of the Evo-Stik League South campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

And, after suffering back-to-back relegations, Bell is keen to ensure his team start looking up rather than down.

Bell took over as manager after the end of last season, which saw Corby relegated from the Evo-Stik League Premier after a 4-1 defeat at Coalville Town on the final day.

And, having freshened up the squad during the summer, the Steelmen boss simply wants his team to be “competitive” at the right end of the table.

“It has been a long pre-season, we have had a lot of games, the boys have worked hard and hopefully we will reap the rewards for that,” Bell said.

“I think we have got to be realistic. But, at the same time, I want to build a team which can be competitive at the right end of the table.

“That has got to be the aim, to make sure we are looking at the top end rather than the bottom like it has been for the past couple of seasons here.”

Bell has boosted his squad in the last week as he confirmed former Gainsborough Trinity and Lincoln United frontman Jack McGovern had signed for the club after featuring in the 1-1 draw against AFC Rushden & Diamonds last Friday.

And two familiar faces are also on board as Bell revealed both Steven Leslie and Phil Trainer have agreed deals for the new campaign.

Both players were key men during the second half of last season, which almost saw Corby pull off the great escape from relegation after a miserable start to the campaign.

The Steelmen boss added: “They have both signed now which is great news.

“They have both got a lot of experience and they are great guys in the dressing-room.

“But, more importantly, they a both very good players and I am delighted to have them on board again.”