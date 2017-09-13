Bell wants points on the board as Steelmen take on Sports

David Bell knows Corby Town must start putting points on the board as they prepare for tonight’s (Wednesday) local derby against Peterborough Sports at Steel Park.

It’s been something of a struggle for the Steelmen in the Evo-Stik League South so far with no wins since they beat Romulus 5-1 on the opening day of the season.

But the Corby boss believes his team have shown signs of improvement in the last three matches and he is now hoping they can turn that into much-needed points tonight.

Sports were promoted after winning the ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division last season and sit in 10th spot after a solid start to the season.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, are languishing in 20th place and are desperate to turn things around.

And Bell said: “It’s a local derby so there will be that extra edge to the game.

“But I am just focused on us. We need to get points on the board and we need to start doing that tonight.

“I think our last three performances have been good, an improvement from the beginning of the season.

“We played a team who are right up there at the weekend and, on another day, we could have had the game won in the early stages.

“We aren’t a million miles away but we do need to get that one big result to get us on our way.”

Mansfield Town youngsters Sam Wilson and Zayn Hakeem are in line to make their debuts for Corby tonight after joining the club on month-long loan deals yesterday following the news that Kern Miller and Jack McGovern have left the club to sign for Gainsborough Trinity and Lincoln United respectively.

Goalkeeper Wilson is set to replace Paul Bastock, who is nursing a calf injury, while Sam Mulready has missed the last two games due to an ankle problem.