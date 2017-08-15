Bell wants Corby to have a 'positive mindset'

David Bell says Corby Town will head to Spalding United with a “positive mindset” tonight (Tuesday).

The Steelmen will be looking to build on a superb start to the Evo-Stik League South season after they hammered Romulus 5-1 at Steel Park.

They are set to be in for a good test against a Tulips side who began with a 2-0 victory at Stocksbridge Park Steels having lost to Witton Albion in last season’s play-off final.

And while Bell knows his players are in for a good examination, he insists their approach will be the same tonight and throughout the whole season.

“It’s going to be a really good test for us and we will have a very good idea of where we are after the game.

“But we certainly won’t be going there to play for a draw or anything like that.

“We will go there with a positive mindset.

“I am realistic to know that we are going to lose football matches at some point.

“But, at the same time, we are going to be trying to win every game we play.”

The Steelmen look set to make the short trip into Lincolnshire with a full-strength squad to choose from.

“It was good because we had everyone fit and we came out of it with no injuries,” Bell said after the weekend success.

“We were able to get Jack McGovern and Phil Trainer off the pitch a bit earlier, which was good because they are both getting up to speed as far as fitness is concerned.

“It all added to a good day that I was delighted with.”