Bell to make changes for Corby's cup clash

David Bell is set to make a number of changes when Corby Town take on Brackley Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Steel Park tonight (Wednesday).

The Steelmen go into the clash on the back of a much-needed 2-1 success at Market Drayton Town in the Evo-Stik League South at the weekend.

But, with another league game coming up at Loughborough Dynamo on Saturday, the Corby boss is keen to have all his big hitters fit.

Goalkeeper Paul Bastock could feature this evening as he recovers from a calf injury, having been replaced in goal by Mansfield Town youngster Sam Wilson in the last two matches.

And Bell confirmed further opportunities will be given to other players.

“The squad is a bit thin at the moment so I will make changes for tonight,” the Steelmen manager said.

“We lost three players last week and brought a couple in and I am still looking to add another but these things take time.

“At this moment in time, the league is the most important thing to us. We need to get ourselves up the table.

“Whatever team we put out will be expected to go and give Brackley a good test but we have an important game coming up at Loughborough at the weekend.

“So I will make a few changes, if we get one or two injuries then we will be in trouble and there are a few knocks and niggles so I need to give some of the players a rest.

“But that will only open up an opportunity for others to come in a show what they can do.”