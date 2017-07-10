Bell's Steelmen open pre-season with a win

The David Bell era at Corby Town started on a winning note as they claimed a 3-1 success at Blaby & Whetstone Athletic in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

New signing Sam Mulready got the Steelmen off to the perfect start when he put them in front from the penalty spot after just five minutes and Michael Ogilvie added their second later on in the first half.

The hosts pulled one back but another summer signing, Grant Ryan, completed the scoring with 10 minutes to go.

Corby’s preparations for the new Evo-Stik League South campaign are now in full swing and they travel to Quorn on Wednesday night before hosting Brackley Town in their first home friendly next Saturday.