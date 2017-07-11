Bell pleased with Steelmen's friendly success

David Bell was pleased to see Corby Town get their pre-season friendly campaign off to a winning start at the weekend.

The new-look Steelmen picked up a 3-1 success at Blaby & Whetstone Athletic thanks to goals from summer signings Sam Mulready and Grant Ryan while Michael Ogilvie was also on target.

Manager Bell was full of praise for his players after a switch of venue resulted in the game being played on what he described as “a terrible pitch” and they are now looking forward to another outing tomorrow (Wednesday) night when they head to Quorn.

“Overall, it went well,” the Steelmen boss said.

“It was a bit disappointing because Blaby’s ground wasn’t ready and they wanted to postponed the game but there was another option to play elsewhere and it wasn’t much better than a park pitch in truth.

“But I wanted us to play and I have to give credit to the players. There are some lads in our squad who have played at a decent level and they could have turned their noses up at it.

“But they got on with it and there were some pleasing performances.

“We were disappointed to concede a goal but to score three away from home on a terrible pitch was good for us.

“We can look forward to tomorrow now.

“There won’t be any concerns over the pitch there as it is a new 4G surface and we will look to get more minutes into the players.”

Former Kettering Town goalkeeper Jamie McAlindon was included in the Corby side at the weekend.

And Bell insists the number one jersey at Steel Park is one that is firmly “up for grabs”.

“Jamie has come in so we can have a look at him and he did well at the weekend, especially when you consider he hasn’t played for a while due to injury,” he added.

“The number one shirt is one that is up for grabs to be honest. I am sure we will look at some others during pre-season and it will be up to those who get their opportunity to impress us.”