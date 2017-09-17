Bell hopes vital win can be a 'turning point' for Corby

Corby Town boss David Bell is hoping the 2-1 success at Market Drayton Town will be the “turning point” of their season.

The Steelmen looked to be up against it at the bottom markers in the Evo-Stik League South after Connor Kennedy was sent-off early in the first half before they went in at the break 1-0 down.

But a fine second-half display was rewarded as Corby made light of the numerical disadvantage.

Young substitute Ben Diamond headed home the equaliser before Lee Beeson’s superb 25-yard free-kick secured a first away win since the opening day and a first on the road in this campaign.

It was also a much-needed victory for boss Bell who had been coming under increasing pressure after a run of nine matches without a victory.

The Steelmen manager admitted: “When you go down to 10 men so early on and then come in at half-time 1-0 down, you start wondering what it’s all about!

“The incident with Connor happened on the other side of the pitch so I didn’t have a great view of it but I spoke to the referee afterwards and he was adamant it was a red card.

“It seemed like a rush of blood from Connor but he will be happy that the lads responded the way they did.

“Even with 10 men I thought we were the better team and Ben Diamonds has come on and got a goal for us and then a moment of real quality from Lee Beeson has won it for us.

“The credit has to go to the players. We have played with 10 men for the best part of 80 minutes and shown a tremendous amount of character.

“Hopefully this is the turning point for us. We finally got what we deserved from a game after a number of good performances where we deserved more than we got.”

Bell, meanwhile, paid tribute to Beeson whose first goal since joining from Spalding United couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was a great free-kick,” the Corby boss added.

“He has great quality from set-pieces and it was his corner that was headed in by Ben.

“When you have someone who is capable of producing good set-pieces, it’s always an advantage.”

The Steelmen are back in action on Wednesday night when they host Brackley Town in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.