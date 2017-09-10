Bell full of frustration as Steelmen slip again

David Bell struggled to contain his frustration after Corby Town suffered a fourth defeat of the season in the Evo-Stik League South as they went down 1-0 to Newcastle Town at Steel Park.

John Higham’s first-half penalty - the fifth spot-kick the Steelmen have conceded this season - proved decisive as Bell’s team failed to take their chances.

The defeat means Corby are now without a win in seven matches in all competitions and they are struggling at the wrong end of the early standings.

Bell admitted his team’s “inconsistency” in front of goal is proving costly at present after they hit four during a 4-4 draw at Lincoln United in the Integro League Cup in midweek.

But the Corby boss said: “It’s hard for me to be angry.

“I am obviously very disappointed because we are sat here without any points from a game that we should have won.

“In terms of performance, I can’t have too many complaints because my goalkeeper has only had one save to make but yet another penalty has cost us, we can’t keep giving them away.

“But it’s our inconsistency in front of goal which is our big problem. We scored four in midweek and then you go forward a few days and we can’t find a goal.

“We have to score when we are on top in matches. The first goal is proving to be vital as far as our matches are concerned at the moment and we have to make sure we take the chances when they come around.

“Newcastle are one of the teams who are already right up there and I genuinely feel that we could have beaten them and if we had done, I don’t think there would have been many complaints.

“We aren’t far away but the results aren’t coming for us. We just have to keep our heads down and make sure we turn things around for us.”

The Steelmen are back on home soil on Wednesday night when they take on Peterborough Sports at Steel Park.