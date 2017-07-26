Bell expected more from Steelmen

David Bell admitted he was “expecting more” than what he got from his Corby Town team at Cogenhoe United last night (Tuesday).
The Steelmen suffered a 2-1 defeat to the United Counties League side at Compton Park with Jason Lee’s free-kick being the only thing they had to show for their trip across the county.
Bell used the latest friendly to run the rule over a number of trialists while some of his first-team squad sat out.
And while he was understandably disappointed with the result, he insists he may be a “blessing in disguise” as Corby now turn their attention to the high-profile game against the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends team at Steel Park on Sunday.
Bell said: “It was another chance to have a look at three or four trialists and we had four of five of our first-team squad missing.
“But even with all that in mind, I was expecting more than what I got.
“To be honest, a result like that could well be a blessing in disguise.
“It gives us an opportunity to see where we are and what we need to do.
“So we will be back in tomorrow evening, the first-team players who missed the game will be back and we will work on some shape and be ready for Sunday.”
