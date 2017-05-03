Bell confirmed as new Corby manager

David Bell has set his sights on “changing the mindset” at Corby Town after he was confirmed as the club’s new manager.

The former Coventry City and Norwich City midfielder joined the Steelmen as assistant to Gary Mills back in October and went on to play a key role, both on and off the pitch, as Corby so nearly pulled off the great escape from relegation in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

In the end, they were condemned to the drop for the second time in the space of a year.

But Bell has now been tasked with the job of leading them into Step Four football for the first time in 11 years.

He has been joined by former Wellingborough Town boss Rob Gould, who has recently had a spell coaching at Cogenhoe United, but whose last full role was as assistant-boss to David Staff at Stamford.

And Bell insists they are fully focused on trying to change the Steelmen’s fortunes following two devastating campaigns.

“It’s a big opportunity for me, it’s a terrific football club,” the 33-year-old said.

“We have had two bad years with back-to-back relegations, which isn’t ideal at any level and it’s now our job as a management team to try to change the fortunes.

“I have got Rob in with me as my assistant and he brings a wealth of experience with him.

“He has played all the levels and he has been an assistant at the level we have just come down from so he is someone I will be leaning on.

“It’s going to be a very tough job but one I am looking forward to.

“If you look at the statistics of teams bouncing back at the first time of asking following relegation, the odds are slim.

“But it’s now our job to pick everyone up. We can’t keep crying about the relegation, it’s done and dusted and we are on to a new challenge in a new division and we have to go into it with a side that is going to be competing at the other end of the table.

“We need to try to change into a winning mindset because the club has been losing games for two years.

“Me and Rob understand the magnitude of the job but it’s one we believe we can succeed in.”

Steelmen chairman Stevie Noble believes Bell impressed everyone at Steel Park with his “professionalism” during last season.

And he feels the new boss has shown “good judgement” with his choice of Gould as his assistant.

“Obviously we were licking our wounds last week but you can’t have that for too long,” Noble said.

“You have to get on with it, you have to look at yourself and certainly David was one of the lads who did that.

“He impressed everyone with his professionalism and the things he did.

“It was crucial to get this done and dusted and I am happy with who David wanted to bring in as well.

“I have known Rob many many years. When I first came across him I knew he had something about him as a guy, which is the most important thing, and as a football person.

“It shows good judgement on David’s behalf to get someone with Rob’s experience and knowledge.