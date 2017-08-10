Bastock so sure he can finish on a high with Corby

Paul Bastock wants to end his long career on a high note and he believes he can do that with Corby Town this season.

Bastock has racked up more than 1,000 games as a goalkeeper and is now preparing to start his 31st, and what he insists is his last, season as a player at Steel Park.

The 47-year-old is set to be between the sticks for the Steelmen’s opening game of the Evo-Stik League South campaign when they host Romulus on Saturday.

Corby are facing up to life at Step Four after suffering a second successive relegation back in April.

David Bell, a former team-mate of Bastock’s at Stamford, will lead the Steelmen in his first managerial role and the veteran stopper believes Corby can bring some good times back after a couple of years of disappointment.

“Belly (Bell) is a great lad and he is cutting his teeth as a manager,” Bastock said.

“He has got Kev Ward (first-team coach) and Rob Gould (assistant-manager) with him and they have a wealth of experience and hopefully I can be a sounding block for him as well if he needs it.

“It was wonderful to get the call from Belly and Corby is a great football club, which is currently at a much lower level than it should be.

“This is definitely my last season. I have been saying that for eight years but this is definitely the one!

“I always said I wanted to go out on a high and I really have a good feeling I could do that here.”

Pre-season produced more positives than negatives for Bell having retained a large portion of the squad that so nearly pulled off the great escape from relegation last season.

And Bastock believes their final friendly, which saw them draw 1-1 with AFC Rushden & Diamonds was a “good marker” for them.

“From a team point of view, I thought last Friday was a good marker for us,” he added.

“I thought we more than equipped ourselves against a decent team at our own level.

“I am sure Belly will still be looking to add to the squad but I thought that game was promising for us.

“Personally, I have been pleased with what I have done in pre-season and now I am looking forward to the real thing starting.”

