Bastock and Brown-Hill sign for Corby

Paul Bastock and Ollie Brown-Hill have signed for Corby Town.

Both players have featured heavily for the Steelmen during pre-season and put pen to paper for the forthcoming Evo-Stik League South campaign following last night’s (Tuesday) 5-2 defeat to a Northampton Town XI at Steel Park.

Goalkeeper Bastock will bring a wealth of experience to the Corby squad for what the 47-year-old says will be his last season as a player.

He has played over 1,000 matches having had spells at the likes of Boston United, Kettering Town and Stamford in the past.

Confirming his move on social media, Bastock wrote: “The very old cat is absolutely delighted to sign for Corby Town last night, this will be my last season and I’m hoping to end my very long career on a high.”

Forward Brown-Hill was on target in last Sunday’s 6-1 victory over the #NonLeagueChallenge Legends at Steel Park.

He finished last season with AFC Rushden & Diamonds who are the visitors to Corby on Friday night for both clubs’ final pre-season friendly of the summer.