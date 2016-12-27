Another defeat leaves Steelmen boss Mills frustrated

Gary Mills cut a frustrated figure after Corby Town’s season continued on a downward spiral on Boxing Day.

The Steelmen were well beaten 4-0 at Grantham Town who scored two goals in each half to inflict an 11th defeat in 12 away matches on Corby, who remain rock-bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Mills is still waiting for his first win since taking charge at Steel Park just over two months ago and has claimed just one point from a possible 27 in the league since his appointment.

And there was more frustration yesterday, particularly after his team had turned in an encouraging display in the 3-1 home loss to Workington in the last game before Christmas.

Now Mills is already turning his attention to two successive home games with Halesowen Town on Friday night and Spennymoor Town next Monday afternoon as the Steelmen desperately seek some points in their bid to avoid what is becoming an inevitable relegation.

“We had a great chance with Ben Milnes from close-range but we didn’t take it and then, almost immediately, we have given away a penalty,” Mills said as he reflected on his team’s latest loss.

“That was a fine margin but the first goal threw us off course and from there some bad individual mistakes have cost us again.

“It was the same group of players who produced a good performance against Workington.

“But this performance wasn’t as good and it was very disappointing.

“We have got two home games in a row now, it’s another chance to put points on the board.

“The first half of the season was terrible for the club and the second half of it hasn’t started off great.

“But we will try to beat the record we had in the first half of the season by some distance and try to put thing right.

“The performances at home haven’t been particularly bad, certainly in our last one against Workington we were the better team.

“But the results haven’t been there and we know that is what counts.

“It’s up to us to find a way to get those results we need and we need it to happen very, very quickly.”

