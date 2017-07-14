A step up in standard as Corby face Brackley

David Bell is keen to see his new-look Corby Town squad make an impression on their supporters when they take on Brackley Town in their first home friendly of the summer on Saturday.

The Steelmen opened pre-season with a 3-1 success at Blaby & Whetstone Athletic last weekend and followed that up with a 4-2 success at Quorn on Wednesday evening.

But their preparations will step up a notch at the weekend when they take on Kevin Wilkin’s Vanarama National League North side at Steel Park.

And while Bell knows his squad will be in for a big test, he insists they will be doing all they can to pick up a victory.

“The players were back in last night (Thursday) and we will look forward to Saturday,” the Corby boss said.

“Brackley are going to be far superior to what we have faced so far.

“But it is our first home friendly and we will be looking to make a good impression on the supporters.

“I know pre-season doesn’t matter much when it comes to results but we need to develop a winning mentality and I will be drilling that into the players.

“That will be the message throughout pre-season and we will be trying to beat Brackley on Saturday while doing the important part of picking up the fitness levels.”

Summer signing Sam Mulready made it three goals in two games as he bagged a brace in Wednesday's victory while fellow new arrivals Lee Stevenson and Grant Ryan were also on target.