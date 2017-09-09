A bad day as Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen all lose

Kettering Town’s 100 per cent start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign was ended as they suffered a 3-1 defeat at Weymouth.

The Poppies went in front after 20 minutes when a low drive into the area was deflected in by the home side’s Callum Buckley.

But Weymouth turned thing around before half-time with two goals in five minutes.

Ben Thomson hit the equaliser after good work from Calvin Brooks and then Jordan Rose converted a cross from Brandon Goodship.

There were chances at both ends after the break with Kettering’s best opportunities falling to Ben Milnes and Rene Howe who were both unable to convert headers at the back post.

But Weymouth completed their victory with seven minutes remaining when Harry Baker slotted home after Paul White had made a save.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds suffered their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Beaconsfield Town at Hayden Road in the Evo-Stik South League East.

Beaconsfield started brightly and their best chance in the early stages saw Ben Heath make a fine save from a Spencer Bellotti header from close-range.

But Diamonds eventually got a grip on the game and were awarded a penalty when Nabil Shariff was bundled over in the area by Jerome Eccleston. However, Liam Dolman’s spot-kick cannoned off the outside of the post.

However, the hosts did go in front when Darryl Smith flicked home Joe Curtis’ corner and visiting goalkeeper James Norris denied both Shariff and Claudiu Hoban before the break.

But Beaconsfield came back into it after the break and they levelled on 64 minutes when Charlie Losasso crossed to the far post and Elliot Carey headed home.

And it got a whole lot worse with six minutes to go when the impressive Losasso got clear in the area and coolly slotted home what proved to be the winner.

Corby Town slipped to another loss in the Evo-Stik League South as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle Town at Steel Park.

The game was temporarily halted early on due to a hailstorm but when it restarted, Corby had chances with boss David Bell having a long-range effort saved before Connor Kennedy’s effort was cleared off the line.

However, the Steelmen conceded yet another penalty and John Higham converted it to give Newcastle a half-time advantage.

Kern Miller fired a shot over from long-range after the break but Corby were unable to find a way back into it.