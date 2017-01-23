We must bounce back, says Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law says Kettering Town must “bounce back” when they take on Frome Town at Latimer Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The Poppies’ hopes of threatening the play-off places in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division were left in tatters after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to high-flying Merthyr Town on Saturday.

The loss, which came after the Poppies had produced a decent 42 minutes to lead at leaders Leamington last Tuesday before a power failure stopped them in their tracks, left Law’s team a huge 11 points off the top five with 17 games to go.

And he knows they must respond quickly.

“We are very frustrated,” the Poppies boss said.

“We felt we got everything right at Leamington last Tuesday and everything was going in the right direction but an uncontrollable situation stopped us.

“Then we have come into the weekend and switched off and given away two poor goals and made life very difficult for us.

“Our record against teams above us and our home record are the reasons why the season is what it is.

“We have got to dust ourselves down and bounce back on Tuesday and beat a team above us at home.”