Trip to Weymouth provides perfect Poppies with an acid test

Kettering Town face an acid test of their early-season credentials this weekend.

The Poppies have made a flying start to the new campaign with five straight wins in the Evo-Stik South League Premier being followed by a 3-0 victory at Romulus last weekend as they booked themselves a home date with Kidsgrove Athletic in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup a week on Saturday.

But before that comes around, Marcus Law’s team’s perfect start is set to get a thorough examination.

They make the long trip to take on Weymouth tomorrow (Saturday) before another away game at St Ives Town follows next Tuesday night.

The clash with the Terras this weekend is, in Law’s opinion, his team’s biggest test so far.

Weymouth are unbeaten in five matches since losing to St Ives on the opening day of the season and have won four of those five games.

They have won their last two games without conceding a goal after a 3-0 victory at local rivals Dorchester Town was followed by a 5-0 success at Odd Down in the FA Cup last weekend.

But the Poppies are very much in-form themselves.

And Law said: “It is a big test for us, probably the biggest so far.

“They are a club of a similar status to us, it is an old fashioned non-League ground with a big pitch and there will be good support for them but I am sure we will have a few fans down there with us as well.

“They have only lost once and that was on the first day of the season and I understand it was fairly fortuitous.

“They have been in good form since then so we know it will be a tough day for us.

“But we have been pleased with how things have gone and we will be doing absolutely everything we can to make sure we come back with some points.

“We are in good form, we have a clean bill of health. All the players are fit and ready to go again.”

Law knows preparation will be key for one of the longest trips of the season.

And he is hoping his players can produce another big performance to ensure the long drive home is a good one.

“It is the longest trip we have had to make so far this season so that’s something we have to deal with,” the Poppies boss added.

“So it will be a good few hours on the coach on the way down there. We will prepare properly and be ready for it.

“And hopefully, if we can get a positive result, the coach will turn into a fun bus on the way home!"