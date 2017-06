Marcus Law has continued his summer rebuilding work at Kettering Town with the addition of centre-half Ollie Thorne.

The defender had previously been at Latimer Park and made an impression before his stay was cut short through injury.

The news of Thorne’s arrival comes after midfielder Nathan Hicks also committed himself to the club for another campaign in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Hicks made 52 appearances for the club last season, the most by any player, and scored five goals.