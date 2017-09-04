There's more to come, says Poppies boss Law

Marcus Law is in no doubt that there is “more to come” from Kettering Town after they maintained their superb start to the season in the Emirates FA Cup.

Having claimed five straight wins in the Evo-Stik South League Premier, the Poppies carried that form into knockout football with a 3-0 success at Evo-Stik League South outfit Romulus yesterday (Sunday).

Poppies boss Marcus Law says there is more to come from his team

Two goals from Rhys Hoenes and one from Aaron O’Connor secured the Poppies’ place in today’s second qualifying round draw.

But boss Law revealed his players weren’t entirely happy with their overall performance despite what looked to be a routine win.

And, as he reflected on their fine start, the Poppies boss insists there has been “no luck involved”.

“We cruised a bit to be honest and the thing I am really enjoying is that the players are really assessing their own performances and setting their own standards,” the Poppies manager said.

Aaron O'Connor was all smiles after putting the Poppies 2-0 up at Romulus

“They were not happy with yesterday and they were not really happy with last Monday (against St Neots Town) either and that is on the back of two 3-0 victories.

“Result-wise, we could not have asked for any more but the players want more and I think that is one of the key things that makes this squad different to last season.

“There has been a lot of work put in from the players to Rammers (coach John Ramshaw), Mitch (assistant-manager Austin) and Jim (coach Freeman) and I have to give the staff a lot of credit for the way pre-season went because it’s been vital for us.

“But there is no luck involved. And I can tell that’s the case from the conversations I have been having with managers after matches. Everyone has been very respectful. There have been games where we have deserved it and games where we have had to grind it out.

“I know the players weren’t happy with yesterday but we got the result and in cup football, that’s really all that matters.

“I thought we were always fairly comfortable but we had to remind the players that there was a job to do and they went out and finished that job off.

“But the fact we weren’t happy with the complete performance is a positive thing because we have come out of the game feeling fairly comfortable and knowing there is more to come from this group.”

The Poppies resume their league programme with a tough trip to Weymouth next weekend.