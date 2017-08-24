Striker Howe wants even more after reaching his half-century

Rene Howe is hoping there will be plenty of goals to come after he reached a half-century for Kettering Town last weekend.

The striker grabbed his 50th goal for the club in style as his magnificent chip put the Poppies 2-0 up before they went on to complete a 3-0 victory over Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park last weekend.

That rounded off a perfect first week of the Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign as Kettering head into the bank holiday weekend with one of three 100 per cent records in the division.

Howe first signed for the club from Bedford Town in 2006 before joining Peterborough United after a superb season with the Poppies.

He returned to the club towards the end of 2015 and, after the Poppies recorded sixth and ninth-placed finishes in the last two campaigns, Howe is now keen to help fire them towards a promotion push.

The frontman said: “It was a decent goal to get there, especially as I was feeling my ankle a bit, I’m not sure what I have done to it but I will rest it up this week and be ready for Saturday.

“As soon as I nutmegged the defender I just thought I would chip it over the goalkeeper and it went in at the front post. I was delighted with it.

“Three games towards the end of last season I was told I was on 49 so I am delighted to have got it. I think it’s something to score 50 goals for one club.

“I am confident I will score more this season and hopefully they will help us get to where we want to be.”

The perfect start has helped generate a feel-good factor around Latimer Park, something that was sorely lacking during a tough last campaign.

And, as they bid to keep up their fine start over the bank holiday weekend which sees them head to Kings Langley on Saturday before hosting St Neots Town on Monday afternoon, Howe believes the team have a “different ethos” this season.

“It’s been fantastic, the lads have definitely got a different ethos this year,” Howe added.

“We are looking forward to all the games. The team spirit is great, we are doing everything together.

“From the gaffer (Marcus Law), through to John

(coach Ramshaw), through to Mitch (assistant-manager Austin), through to

the players, everyone has

this real team ethic.

“The facilities have changed a lot as well and it is all adding up to help the team for sure.

