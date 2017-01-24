Striker Hall signs for Poppies

Kettering Town have completed the signing of former St Neots Town striker James Hall.

The frontman had his contract with the Saints terminated by mutual consent last week and has now joined the Poppies in time to make his debut in tonight’s (Tuesday) Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash with Frome Town at Latimer Park.

A statement released by the club in announcing the arrival of the former St Ives Town and Cambridge City man said: “Despite being in the list of league leading scorers this season, he was released by St Neots for budgetry reasons, and with a change of job and move to this area, we are delighted that he has agreed to join us.

“With registration details now complete, he is able to join the squad for tonight’s game at home to Frome Town.”