Stevenage await Kettering or Nantwich in the FA Cup

Kettering Town will get the chance to renew an old rivalry if they can get through their Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay with Nantwich Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.

The Poppies or the Dabbers were handed a trip to Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage after the tie was the first out of the velvet bag in the first round draw, which was made this evening.

Kettering and Stevenage crossed swords on numerous occasions when they were both in the top flight of non-League football before Stevenage were promoted to the Football League in 2010.

But before the Poppies can start thinking about a potential trip to Broadhall Way, they must get past Nantwich at Latimer Park tomorrow evening.

The two sides drew 1-1 at the Weaver Stadium on Saturday with Michael Richens’ goal for the Poppies being cancelled out by Sean Cooke’s second-half free-kick.

Should they get through tomorrow, the Poppies will travel to Stevenage on Saturday, November 4.