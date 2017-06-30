Solkhon: Poppies will be focused and prepared

Brett Solkhon believes the Kettering Town players will be well prepared for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign.

The Poppies squad reported back for pre-season training last weekend as the build-up to the big kick-off on August 12 gets under way.

Club legend Solkhon, Gary Mulligan, Dominic Langdon and last season’s top scorer Aaron O’Connor all committed themselves to another campaign at Latimer Park following that opening training session.

They joined recent new signings Ben Milnes and Michael Richens and the six players already under contract in securing their spots in Marcus Law’s squad.

And after what was deemed a disappointing season last time out, which saw the Poppies finish ninth, Solkhon is keen to see them put things right.

“Last season was very disappointing but we are looking forward to the new one,” Solkhon said.

“We have come back a bit earlier than normal and we are going to be focused and prepared as well as we can be for what is going to be a big season for everyone here.

“We finished a point off the play-offs the season before last but I think there were some who were guilty of taking their foot off the pedal in the last campaign.

“We all have to learn from our mistakes and we have to be ready because there are a lot of big clubs in our division and it is going to be a tough season.”

Solkhon, who is 30 appearances short of making it 500 in a Kettering shirt, will be looking to make one of the centre-half positions his own next season.

Having originally started as a defender, Solkhon really made his name as a free-scoring box-to-box midfielder for the Poppies.

But he is now fairly clear on what his best position is.

“I think my main position is now as a centre-half,” he added.

“The legs have got a bit older and, to be honest, I have never been blessed with electric pace anyway! It’s always been my work-rate that has got me through.

“It’s always important to be adaptable, especially at this level where the squad sizes are pretty small so the manager knows he can use me in various positions.

“But my main focus is on being a centre-half and helping the team to keep clean sheets and make sure we defend well as a team.”