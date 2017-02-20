Shooting on sight is paying off for Poppies

John Ramshaw believes an emphasis on shooting from distance has paid off for Kettering Town in recent weeks.

The Poppies secured a third home win in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division as James Hall’s fine strike sealed a 1-0 success over Kings Langley at the weekend.

Hall hammered home an excellent shot from the edge of the box, which found its way in off the underside of the crossbar.

The goal followed hot on the heels of Liam Canavan’s much-publicised 35-yard volley during the 3-1 win over Biggleswade Town.

And assistant-boss Ramshaw said: “In training we do encourage them to shoot and we have put a big emphasis on that in the last couple of months.

“We have people who are technically capable of producing strikes of the quality of the two you have seen recently.

“One of my concerns when I first joined the club was that we didn’t shoot enough, we tried to walk the ball into the net.

“So we have put a bit more emphasis on having that shot from distance and it has paid dividends just recently.”

The Poppies return to action tomorrow (Tuesday) evening when they head to Dunstable Town for a re-arranged clash.

Kettering remain 12 points off the play-off places with 12 league games remaining.