SATURDAY SPORT – Steelmen move off the bottom with fine win while Poppies are also victorious

Corby Town moved off the bottom of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division for the first time since the end of October as they made it two wins in a row with a fine 2-1 success at play-off contenders Matlock Town.

The Steelmen, who included defender Aaron Brown who had a previous spell with the club in their starting line-up, were 2-0 up at half-time.

Phil Trainer headed them in front from a corner before Ben Milnes doubled the lead when he followed up after Jordon Crawford’s shot had been saved.

But the Steelmen were forced to hold on with 10 men after Trainer was shown a straight red card.

Alex Pursehouse pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but Corby saw the game out to make it three matches without defeat.

Kettering Town’s good recent form continued as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 success over Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park.

The Poppies went in front on 27 minutes when, after Matthew Barnes-Homer had struck the bar, Paul Malone reacted quickest and his header was helped over the line by a defender.

It was 2-0 before the break with Aaron O’Connor’s shot falling at the feet of Rene Howe who produced a good finish across the goalkeeper.

Basingstoke pulled one back when substitute Aaron Redford raced away on the right and beat Paul White with a fine strike.

But the Poppies saw things out as they moved to within eight points of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-off places.