SATURDAY SPORT – Sorry Steelmen lose to Whitby, Diamonds snatch late winner and Poppies are victorious

Corby Town dropped back into the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division relegation zone after they were well beaten 2-0 at home by Whitby Town.

Sutton Coldfield Town’s 1-0 victory over Spennymoor Town saw them move above the Steelmen who now have just three games to save their skins but are now three points adrift of safety.

The Steelmen were boosted by the returns of defensive duo Miles Smith and Aaron Brown while Joe Iaciofano was restored to the starting line-up.

But they fell behind after 14 minutes when Dale Hopson brilliant chipped Aidan Grant from 20 yards.

Corby were better in the second half and Jordon Crawford was denied by Shane Bland but disaster struck on 64 minutes when Whitby doubled their lead as Luke Blythway skipped round Grant and fired home.

And that goal finished things off as Gary Mills’ team were unable to find a way back.

Nabil Shariff put the disappointment of missing a penalty behind him as he fired home a crucial late winner for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they won 1-0 at fellow Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South play-off contenders Leek Town.

The game was held up for 12 minutes after a nasty clash of heads between Tim Grice and Brad Harris, which resulted in the Leek player being stretchered off.

Leek had the better chances after that with Tom France and Sam Grimshaw but Diamonds were given the chance to open the scoring from the penalty spot after Ollie Brown-Hill was brought down in the area.

But Ben Chapman guessed right to push away Shariff’s spot-kick.

There were chances for both sides after the break with Shawn Richards being denied by Chapman while Matt Finlay made a vital stop from Chris Budrys.

But the big moment arrived in stoppage-time when Ross Oulton’s corner was headed back across goal by Dan Quigley and Shariff slammed home from close-range.

Kettering Town made it three wins in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division as they claimed a fine 3-0 victory over play-off chasing Slough Town at Latimer Park.

There were few chances in a goalless first half but it came to life after the break.

The Poppies opened the scoring four minutes after the restart when James Brighton headed home after Rene Howe flicked on a long throw.

And that lead was doubled just before the hour when Liam Canavan scored from close-range following a corner.

Howe had the ball in the net but it was ruled out for a foul and he was out of luck when he struck the crossbar with a header.

But the frontman finally got his goal in stoppage-time when he curled home from the edge of the area.