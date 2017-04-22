SATURDAY SPORT – Sorry Steelmen are relegated but Diamonds make the play-offs while Poppies win on final day

Corby Town have been relegated from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Steelmen suffered a 4-1 defeat at Coalville Town on the final day of the season and Sutton Coldfield Town leapfrogged them to survive by a point after a 0-0 draw at Workington.

The Steelmen fell behind on the quarter-hour when Marcus Marshall crossed from the right and Nat Watson was left all alone to head home.

Steven Leslie had a free-kick tipped over by Matt Coton but Coalville doubled their lead on 23 minutes when Alex Dean’s cross from the left found Watson and he finished it off from close-range.

Corby went close when David Bell’s free-kick cannoned off the crossbar but things went from bad to worse after the break.

Coalville made it 3-0 when Marshall volleyed home at the far post and then Aaron Brown was sent-off for an off-the-ball incident in the penalty area.

But the 10 men rallied and they had a lifeline when Jordon Crawford’s header from Ben Milnes free-kick was spilled over the line by Coton.

However, Rory Coleman made it 4-1 late on and the news filtered through that Sutton had drawn in Cumbria to leave the Steelmen and their fans devastated after a second relegation in the space of a year.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds will be heading to Witton Albion for an Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South play-off semi-final on Tuesday night after they secured fifth place with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Carlton Town.

In their final game at the Dog & Duck, Andy Peaks’ men made sure of things in a blistering first-half display.

They went in front after four minutes when Nabil Shariff’s shot was parried but Lorraine was there to score from close-range.

It was 2-0 on 20 minutes when Lorraine tucked home after Ollie Brown-Hill’s effort had been blocked.

And the game was over before half-time. Lawrence Gorman put through his own net to make it 3-0 and Lorraine was there to claim his hat-trick at the far post on the stroke of half-time.

Carlton pulled one back when William Mellors-Blair fired past Matt Finlay but the four-goal advantage was restored when Shawn Richards grabbed his first goal since returning to Diamonds with a free-kick.

Kettering Town’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division campaign closed with a 2-1 success at Banbury United.

The Poppies held a half-time lead after Ben Baker’s shot found the net after 12 minutes.

But the hosts levelled with 20 minutes to go when Manny Duku scored from the penalty spot.

However, top scorer Aaron O’Connor had the final say of the season as he hit the Poppies’ winner on 83 minutes.