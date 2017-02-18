SATURDAY SPORT – Lorraine fires Diamonds to victory, Poppies also win and Steelmen make a point

Tom Lorraine scored his 50th goal for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they gained revenge on Kidsgrove Athletic with a 1-0 away success.

Lorraine struck the only goal of the game with 15 minutes to go as Diamonds took the points against the team who had ended their 19-match unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South with a 5-2 win at the Dog & Duck last month.

Kidsgrove had the better of the opening half and Matt Finlay made a couple of fine stops while Anthony Malbon hit the bar with a header.

Lorraine forced a good save from Chris Martin but he did open the scoring with a low finish after good work from Ollie Brown-Hill in the build-up.

There was a late scare when Malbon had an effort ruled out for offside but Diamonds saw it out to ensure they stay four points clear of the chasing pack in the race for the play-off places.

Corby Town picked up another vital point in their battle for survival in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division as they drew 1-1 at play-off contenders Nantwich Town.

The Steelmen went close to opening the scoring when Stefan Moore hit the post but they fell behind just before the break when Joe Mwasile capitalised on a defensive slip and squared the ball to Matt Bell who slotted home.

However, Corby hit back after the break and they were awarded a penalty which Moore converted to secure a share of the spoils.

The Steelmen remain just above the relegation places on goal difference.

Kettering Town picked up a third home win in a row as they beat Kings Langley 1-0 at Latimer Park.

There were few chances in the game but the Poppies were comfortable throughout with the points being secured by a superb strike from James Hall at the start of the second half.

The victory means Kettering remain 12 points off the play-off places in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division with 12 games to go.