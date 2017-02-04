SATURDAY SPORT – Great escape is on for Corby while Diamonds and Poppies also enjoy wins

The great escape is well and truly on for Corby Town as they claimed a superb 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Frickley Athletic.

The victory moved the Steelmen to within just one point of their opponents who sit immediately above the relegation zone in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Gary Mills’ team had been 12 points adrift on Boxing Day but a run of just one defeat in eight matches now has them on the brink of getting out of the relegation zone.

They couldn’t have asked for a better start with Jordon Crawford giving them the lead inside the first minute.

That lead was doubled through the in-form Stefan Moore just past the hour and Frickley’s misery was compounded when Reece Fielding received a straight red card.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South with a fine 2-1 win at Sheffield FC.

Ben Farrell opened the scoring with a superb overhead-kick in the first half and they were given a cushion when Tom Lorraine made it 2-0 in the second half.

Goalkeeper Matt Finlay saved a Matt Roney penalty but Sheffield did get on the scoresheet through James Gregory with nine minutes to go.

And it took some heroic defending from Diamonds to see the game out and wrap up another win.

Liam Canavan scored a stunning goal as Kettering Town made it three wins in a row with a 3-1 success over Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park.

Canavan opened the scoring with an incredible 35-yard volley that found the top corner.

And the Poppies’ lead was doubled before half-time as Rene Howe scored for the sixth game in a row as he fired home a far-post volley from a James Brighton cross.

The game was wrapped up in the second half when another blockbuster from Canavan rattled the bar and then hit visiting goalkeeper Ian Brown with substitute Aaron O’Connor there to finish from close-range.

Biggleswade grabbed a late consolation through Robbie Parker but Kettering, who announced the signing of former Corby Town winger Jorrin John before the game, were able to celebrate another win as they stayed within six points of the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division play-off places.