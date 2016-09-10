SATURDAY SPORT – Diamonds earn a dramatic point, Poppies also draw but Steelmen’s problems grow

There was a dramatic finish at the Dog & Duck as AFC Rushden & Diamonds drew 3-3 with Gresley in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

Nabil Shariff hit the post inside the first 30 seconds but Diamonds fell behind just past the half-hour when Pearson Mwanyongo fired home from 12 yards after some good build-up play.

Gresley goalkeeper Robert Peet made an incredible save to deny Ross Oulton early in the second half but the visitors doubled their advantage on 53 minutes when Courtney Meade slotted home.

Diamonds were given a lifeline on 65 minutes when Nabil Shariff sent Peet the wrong way from the penalty spot after a handball.

Taylor Orosz went close to an equaliser but it was 2-2 on 72 minutes when Ross Oulton fired home a 25-yard effort in off the crossbar.

Shariff headed just wide as Diamonds chased a winner but Gresley looked to have won it when Mwanyongo struck into the top corner in the third minute of stoppage-time.

However, just a minute later, Richard Bunting got a touch on an Oulton free-kick to ensure Diamonds shared the spoils.

Kettering Town twice came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw with Banbury United at Latimer Park in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

Banbury went close inside the first two minutes when George Jeacock’s curling shot came off the inside of the post with Mark Janes’ header from the rebound being held by Craig Hill.

Kettering had chances through Brett Solkhon and Wilson Carvalho but the visitors took the lead on 24 minutes when James Brighton needlessly brought Jeacock down in the box and Ricky Johnson stepped up to hammer home from the penalty spot.

The Poppies drew level with their first goal at home this season when Rene Howe turned and finished seven minutes before the break.

But they gifted Banbury a second on the stroke of half-time when Hill kicked the ball straight to Jeacock after being unable to hold on to a shot and the frontman fired home.

Kettering drew level for the second time just past the hour when central defender James Haran took aim from fully 40 yards and found the bottom corner.

Substitute Liam Canavan headed against the crossbar with his first touch and then Darius Browne saw his header come back off the post at the other end.

Canavan was sent off for a second bookable offence and then, before the end, Johnson had a header ruled out for offside and then Banbury hit the post for a third time when Mark Bell struck the upright with a long-range effort.

Corby Town slipped to yet another 1-0 defeat as they went down at Skelmersdale United in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The Steelmen created a number of chances but were unable to find a way through.

And when they did, they were denied by an offside flag with Jamie Anton’s header being ruled out.

And Corby paid the price when the hosts took the lead in the second half when Callum Mahoney produced a brilliant solo goal.

The Steelmen’s cause wasn’t helped when Callum Ball was sent off soon after the goal but the numbers were levelled up when Tony Rendall was red-carded for two bookable offences.

However, Corby were unable to find an equaliser.