SATURDAY SPORT – Brown the late hero for Corby while Diamonds cruise to home success

Aaron Brown was the hero for Corby Town as his late goal secured another crucial win in their quest to avoid relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division as they beat Hednesford Town 3-2 at Steel Park.

Gary Mills handed a start to new loan signing Courtney Wildin while Stefan Moore passed a fitness test and Phil Trainer returned to the line-up following a three-match suspension.

The Steelmen also included Andrew Osei-Bonus, signed on a work experience deal from Milton Keynes Dons yesterday (Friday), on the bench.

Corby made a flying start and took the lead with their first attack when Jordon Crawford’s cross found the unmarked Moore and he took a touch before beating Dan Crane.

Aidan Grant made a good saves from both Jamie Sheldon and Tom Thorley while Crane denied Trainer at the other end.

Hednesford levelled on 27 minutes when Vinny Mukendi headed home from close-range.

But Corby regained the lead five minutes later when the Hednesford defence failed to deal with a long ball and Moore got in behind and coolly lobbed over Crane.

Hednesford equalised for a second time soon after the restart when Thorley fired a volley into the bottom corner.

There were few chances after that but Corby grabbed the winner with just five minutes remaining.

Osei-Brown’s shot was turned round for a corner. David Bell sent it in, Trainer headed it back at the far post and Brown nodded in from six yards.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds made it two home wins in a row as they comfortably saw off struggling Loughborough Dynamo 4-0 in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South.

Andy Peaks handed a debut to Callum Westwood after he joined the club on a dual registration from Kettering Town while fellow new signing Ollie Brown-Hill was named among the substitutes.

Diamonds took the lead inside three minutes when Joe Curtis grabbed his first goal for the club when he volleyed home from the edge of the box.

And, in typical London bus fashion, a second arrived on 20 minutes when he side-footed home from eight yards.

The brilliant start continued when Tom Lorraine grabbed the third from close-range.

But there was a sour point for Diamonds when Westwood, who had enjoyed an impressive start, was carried off on a stretcher and replaced by Kyal McNulty.

Liam Dolman rattled the bar with a free-kick just before the break while Roger Lee went close with a free header for the visitors early in the second half.

Curtis was close to a hat-trick when his curling shot clipped the top of the bar but the game was over with nine minutes to go when a visiting defender headed into his own net under pressure from substitute Brown-Hill.