Richens signs up with Poppies

Michael Richens has signed a one-year contract with Kettering Town.

The midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season with a series of solid performances in the Poppies’ fine opening, which has seen them win six games out of seven to sit in second place in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Signed after a spell at Biggleswade Town last season, Richens made an impact in pre-season with a superb long-range strike in the Maunsell Cup final success against Northampton Town.

He grabbed his first league goal for the club in Tuesday’s 4-3 victory at St Ives Town.

The new deal includes an option for a further two years.