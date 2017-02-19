Ramshaw’s happy as Poppies win the ugly way

John Ramshaw admitted Kettering Town won the ugly way as they claimed a 1-0 success over Kings Langley at Latimer Park.

It proved to be a low-key affair but there was nothing ugly about the winning goal as James Hall’s fine strike early in the second half secured a third home victory in a row for the Poppies.

Rene Howe challenges for the ball in a goalmouth scramble

Despite the narrow scoreline, Kettering were largely in control of proceedings.

And assistant-boss Ramshaw said: “I said to the players at half-time that we were a million miles ahead of them.

“But then I reminded them that we were a million miles ahead of Redditch at the same stage and ended up getting beaten.

“It was a game where we had to be professional and we had to grind it out.

Aaron O'Connor in action for the Poppies

“It was ugly, there’s no two ways about it. I don’t think it was a spectacle apart from the goal.

“But it’s three points and that’s really all that matters at this stage of the season.”

The Poppies’ defence remained fairly solid all afternoon with goalkeeper Paul White forced into only one noteworthy save in the second period.

And Ramshaw singled out Brett Solkhon for praise as he produced a solid display at the back.

“Brett makes a hell of a difference to us, he is calm and collective, he is a good leader and a good organiser and I think we look more comfortable with him in the side,” Ramshaw added.

“Paul (White) had one save to make and what a good save it was by the way. He was excellent in that respect.

“But again he has to take some credit for his organisation. He’s a good talker and we looked very solid.”

The Poppies moved up to eighth place in the table as a result of that victory and are now preparing for Tuesday night’s trip to Dunstable Town.