Ramshaw hopes Poppies can 'kick on' on home soil

John Ramshaw is hoping Kettering Town can “kick on” after getting the early win they would have desperately hoped for at Latimer Park this season.

Having endured a dreadful start on their home ground in the last campaign, as they went nearly two months without a league win on their own pitch, the Poppies made no mistake at the first attempt this time around as a last-gasp header from Lindon Meikle secured a 1-0 victory over Redditch United on Tuesday night.

That made it a perfect start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier season for Marcus Law’s team as they followed up their fine 2-1 success at Slough Town last weekend with another win.

They will now be looking to make it three in a row when they take on Basingstoke Town, who have lost both of their games so far, at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

First-team coach Ramshaw believes the dramatic midweek success will have given everyone at the club “a lift”.

But he insists Kettering will have to be ready to do it all again this weekend.

“We have got a magnificent set of fans, there is no two ways about it,” Ramshaw said.

“There was 600-plus there on Tuesday and there weren’t many from Redditch which shows that the fanbase of the club is excellent.

“And to win it in front of them and for them gives everyone a lift and hopefully that is the monkey off our back at home and we can kick on from here.

“It’s the old cliche of one game at a time.

“Just because teams have got off to a bad start, it doesn’t mean that they are going to come here and roll over.

“At this level of football teams are organised and they all come to give their best.

“It’s all about us doing what we are good at, applying ourselves as well as we did the other night and hopefully we will get the rewards for it.”

Ramshaw, meanwhile, believes the Poppies are yet to have their full-strength squad available so far this season.

Nathan Hicks returned to the squad in midweek and centre-half Dominic Langdon is expected to do so tomorrow having recently returned from holiday.

And last season’s top scorer Aaron O’Connor will become available after this weekend as he sits out the last of a three-match ban.

Ramshaw added: “Dom has just got back, which is a bit unfortunate timing but he’s a family man and he needs that time.

“Hopefully he will be back in the frame for Saturday and then we have just got to get Aaron back and then we will be pretty much back to full strength.

“If you look at it, we have got six points out of six without our full-strength team out so hopefully things can only get better.”