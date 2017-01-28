Ramshaw: Don’t write Poppies off

“Don’t write us off!”

That is the defiant message from Kettering Town assistant-manager John Ramshaw.

The Poppies’ hopes of claiming a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division appeared to be all-but over after they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Merthyr Town at Latimer Park last weekend.

But they hit back in fine style on Tuesday night as two goals from new signing James Hall and one each from Rene Howe and Brett Solkhon sealed a 4-1 home success over Frome Town.

It still looks to be a big ask for the Poppies, who are preparing for tomorrow’s (Sunday) game against Hayes & Yeading United at Beaconsfield SYCOB’s home ground (1pm kick-off), to gatecrash the top-five party.

But Ramshaw believes there is still plenty of life left in their season.

“There is still a lot of football to be played and there are a lot of points to be picked up,” the assistant-boss said.

“I was at Mansfield Town and we didn’t start playing until the new year and we kicked on and won the Conference championship.

“Don’t write this team off, that’s all I am saying.

“They were down on their knees after Saturday and they have picked themselves up and come out fighting and picked up three excellent points.

“That’s what this team has got in its locker, the ability to do that. So don’t write them off, it’s a long, long season.”