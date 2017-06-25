Quartet agree to stay on at Poppies

Kettering Town have confirmed four more members of last season’s squad have agreed to stay at Latimer Park for the next campaign.

Leading the list is striker Aaron O’Connor who finished the season as the club’s top scorer with 19 goals in all competitions and was named the players’ player of the year after joining in early September.

Long-serving Brett Solkhon, who is just 30 appearances away from 500 for the club, is staying on while Gary Mulligan and Dominic Langdon have also committed themselves for the new Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign.

The news of the quartet staying follows on from the arrivals of new signings Ben Milnes and Michael Richens last week while six other players are contracted with the club.

Poppies squad so far: Ben Baker, Ben Bradshaw, James Brighton, Lewis Hornby, Dominic Langdon, Ben Milnes, Gary Mulligan, Aaron O’Connor, Jack O’Connor, Michael Richens, Brett Solkhon, Paul White.