Proud Poppies are all set for cup trip

Marcus Law says he’s given Kettering Town fans a team to be proud of.

Five games into the season, only goal difference is keeping the Poppies off the top of the Evo-Stik League South table.

Banbury are above them after matching the Poppies’ 100 per cent start to the season.

Kettering made it five wins out of five with a 3-0 thumping of St Neots Town at Latimer Park on Bank Holiday Monday in front of a bumper crowd of 727.

First-half goals from Ben Milnes, Rhys Hoenes and Rene Howe sent the crowd home happy.

Law said afterwards: “The fans, who are the bread and butter of the club, have got a team to be proud of.

“Of course they want a winning team, but there’s a way they want Kettering Town players to go about their business.

“The fans want to see blood, grass stains and win, lose or draw, a team they can be proud of. We won’t win every game, but I think the fans can appreciate what we are doing.

“We have to maintain the standards we’ve set over the whole season.

“We’ve had a good August, but we want a good nine months.”

Law accepts the manager’s job at Latimer Park is something of a poisoned chalice.

“There’s a lot of pressure here,” he said.

“The older generation of Kettering fans have seen some big, big games over the years and that goes against us.

“We have to meet those expectations and try to take the club back to where they feel they belong.

“There are lots of big clubs like Weymouth and King's Lynn who feel the same and it’s tough.

“The Conference North and South are tough, tough leagues and if you reach there, you have to consider yourself to be at the top of the non-league ladder.”

The Poppies turn their attentions to the FA Cup tomorrow (Sunday, 2pm) and a trip to Romulus in the first qualifying round.

Law has happy memories of the FA Cup having steered Tamworth through to a third-round clash against Everton in 2012.

“The FA Cup gives so many people days to remember,” he said.

"And there are teams out there now who are going to get great memories from it this season.

“It’s a fantastic competition. The chairman would love a good FA Cup run – and promotion.

“My advice to any new manager would be: ‘If you can’t get promoted, have a good FA Cup run.’”