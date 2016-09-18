Proud boss Law salutes Poppies’ fine cup success

Marcus Law was a happy man after watching Kettering Town win the “ugly” way as they made further progress in the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies claimed a 2-1 success at Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division side Rushall Olympic to book their place in tomorrow’s (Monday) third qualifying round draw.

Paul White makes the second part of a fine double save to help seal the Poppies' win at Rushall

First-half goals from Wilson Carvalho and Spencer Weir-Daley, with his fourth in two matches, proved decisive for Law’s team.

But they were forced to see things out after the break following Alex Reid’s goal for the hosts just before the hour mark.

And the Poppies manager was impressed with the hard work his team put in to get the job done.

“The way we won the game is maybe the way we need to start winning at home,” Law said.

“The goals we scored were very excellent but we had to hang in there in the second half and we ended up winning it ugly.

“At one point or another, every single player had to play a role and I was pleased with what they did.

“As you would expect in cup football, Rushall threw everything at us in the end and the way we had to manage the game was different to how it would have been if it had been a league match.

“The longer it went on, the more desperate that became and by the end they had five players up front and that was something we had to combat.

“The boys did that and they got the job done so I am very proud of them.”

Law, meanwhile, paid tribute to goalkeeper Paul White who produced a superb double-save late on to help wrap up the victory.

White arrived at Latimer Park last week and made his debut in the 5-1 league success at St Neots Town before stamping his mark on the FA Cup success.

“It’s something I pointed out about goalkeepers,” Law added.

“You have to be able to go 80-odd minutes without doing anything and then produce a moment when you are called up and Paul has done that for us.

“He has made a superb double-save and then come and collected a dangerous cross with real confidence.

“It’s nothing against (previous goalkeepers) Paul Walker or Craig Hill. There is an expectation at this club and we need moments like that to make sure we preserve results.”