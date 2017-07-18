PRE-SEASON - Steelmen hit four while Poppies draw at Brackley

Corby Town claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory at Wellingborough Town as they continued their build-up to the new Evo-Stik League South season.

Youngster Jordan O’Brien opened the scoring in the first half and then doubled the advantage after the break to make it three goals for him so far in pre-season.

Sam Mulready continued his own good form in front of goal with the third and then Paul Malone, who was featuring for the club once again, came off the bench to head home the fourth with his first touch.

The Doughboys pulled one back late on but David Bell’s team went on to secure their third win in four friendlies this summer.

The Steelmen are back in action at Steel Park on Friday night when they host town rivals Stewarts & Lloyds in the Bob Cummings Memorial Cup.

Kettering Town opened their pre-season friendly campaign with a 2-2 draw at Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town.

The Poppies were caught out early on as the Saints raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Lee Ndlovu.

But Aaron O’Connor continued the frantic start by pulling one back for Marcus Law’s side before summer signing Rhys Hoenes brought them level from the penalty spot before half-time.

Shane Byrne hit the woodwork twice from free-kicks in the second period for the hosts but there were no further goals.

The Poppies continue their pre-season programme on Saturday when they take on Northampton Town in the Maunsell Cup final at Wellingborough Town’s Dog & Duck ground.