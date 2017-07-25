PRE-SEASON - Diamonds draw at Brackley but Poppies and Steelmen are beaten

AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a decent draw while Kettering Town and Corby Town were both on the end of defeats as their pre-season campaigns continued.

Diamonds twice came from behind as they claimed a good 2-2 draw at Vanarama National League North side Brackley Town.

The hosts took the lead through Lee Ndlovu’s close-range header but Diamonds drew level seven minutes into the second half when summer signing Luke Fairlamb outpaced a defender and fired home on the angle.

But the higher-ranked home side regained the lead with Ndlovu grabbing his second, again from close-range.

However, Diamonds fought back again and substitute Harry Henbury made it 2-2 with 10 minutes to go when he sprinted clear and lobbed the home goalkeeper.

Three days on from beating Northampton Town on penalties to lift the NFA Maunsell Cup, Kettering Town were beaten 3-0 by Barwell in their only home friendly of the summer.

After a goalless first half at Latimer Park, Ryan Robbins gave Barwell the lead four minutes into the second period with a looping header.

Craig Stanley headed home the second after he was left unmarked from a corner and the win was wrapped up on 73 minutes through James Daly.

And the Poppies' misery was compounded when Rene Howe was sent-off late on.

Corby Town were on the end of a 2-1 loss as they went down to United Counties League side Cogenhoe United at Compton Park.

Luis Vieira grabbed both goals for the Cooks while Jason Lee replied for the Steelmen with a free-kick as they suffered their second defeat in pre-season.

